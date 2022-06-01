Death toll from landslides, floods in northeast Brazil exceeds 100

A man looks at the site of a landslide in the community Jardim Montes Verdes, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil (AFP)

At least 106 people have been killed due to landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in northeastern Brazil, according to local media.

Ten people are still missing after heavy rains battered the metropolitan region of Recife, the capital of northeastern Pernambuco state, Agencia Brasil reported on Tuesday, citing the state's Department of Social Defense.

So far, nearly 6,200 people have been displaced following the heavy rains and 24 municipalities are under an emergency.

The civil defense maintains the alert for landslides.