1 UN peacekeeper dead, 3 wounded in northern Mali 'terrorist' attack

A UN peacekeeper was killed and three others injured in a "terrorist attack" on their convoy in Kidal, northern Mali, according to the mission.

The casualties were members of the mission's Jordanian contingent, a security official said separately on condition of anonymity.

The incident occurred early when the peacekeepers' convoy faced direct fire from small arms and rocket-propelled grenades for about one hour, said spokesman Olivier Salgado.

MINUSMA head El-Gassim Wane congratulated the peacekeepers, who he said showed courage and determination by repelling the armed attackers.

He added that French forces intervened after the attack by carrying out reassurance flights.

Since 2012, Mali has been battling violence orchestrated by militants in northern and central Mali, targeting soldiers and civilians.

MINUSMA troops deployed to contain growing violence in the north and central Mali face regular attacks.

Last week, a MINUSMA convoy hit an explosive device in the Aguelhok area, leaving nine peacekeepers wounded.