Ukraine says Russian forces withdrew from Mykolaivka in southern Kherson region

Russian forces have withdrawn from Mykolaivka in the southern Kherson region, the Ukrainian General Staff said Monday.

"During the successful offensive of the defense forces, the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolaivka, Kherson region, stirring panic among servicemen of other units of the Russian Armed Forces," the General Staff said in a statement on Facebook.

Separately, Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said Ukrainian forces had advanced by an average of 8-10 kilometers (5-6.2 miles) around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine, as of Sunday.

More than 4,000 civilians have been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.7 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.