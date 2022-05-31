 Contact Us
South Koreans to vote in local elections on Wednesday

Published May 31,2022
South Koreans will vote in local elections on Wednesday to elect metropolitan mayors and provincial governors.

The polling will begin at 6:00 a.m. local time and will end at 6:00 p.m.

More than 44.3 million eligible voters will elect 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 lower-level council heads, 779 members for provincial and metropolitan councils, and 2,602 members for the lower-level local councils, according to Yonhap News Agency.

There will also be by-elections taking place on seven vacant seats of the National Assembly.

Two former presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung and Ahn Cheol-soo are also running in the by-elections.

A tough contest is expected between the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).