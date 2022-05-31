PAKISTANS PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF ON THREE-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO TURKEY STARTS TUESDAY

Pakistan 's prime minister will embark on a three-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday.

According to the premier's office, Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and ministers for foreign affairs, health, trade, and economic cooperation.

This is Sharif's first visit to Turkey after taking office last month.

"The visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is aimed at enhancing cooperation with Turkey in diverse fields including trade, investment, health, education, and technology sectors," the premier's office tweeted.

Sharif's visit coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Ankara.

The Pakistani prime minister will also meet with Turkish investors and attend the Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum event during his stay in Turkey.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in a statement, said the Prime Minister "will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers, SAPMs, and senior officials."

"A business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will travel separately to Turkey to participate in the business engagements," the statement added.

"The Turkish Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Health would call on the Prime Minister during the visit," the statement said.

The statement also hailed that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is underpinned by structured institutional mechanisms.

"The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) is the primary platform at the leadership level, which has been instrumental in further cementing bilateral relations. So far, six sessions of the HLSCC have taken place. The 7th session is slated to take place this year," it said.

"The historic and long-standing relations between Pakistan and Turkey are firmly anchored in common faith, shared history, and a glorious tradition of mutual support to each other on issues of core interest. The Turkish leadership and government have steadfastly supported the just cause of Kashmir. Turkey is an important and active member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The two countries have convergent views on a range of issues including peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Palestine, and countering Islamophobia," it said.