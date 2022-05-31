Nepal recovers all bodies from site of plane crash

Civil aviation authorities in Nepal said Tuesday they have recovered the last body from the wreckage site of a small passenger plane carrying 22 people that went missing over the weekend.

Deo Chandra Lal, a spokesman for Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, told Anadolu Agency they have recovered all 22 bodies from the site.

"We have found the last missing body," he said.

A spokesman for the Nepal Army said arrangements are being made to bring the remaining 12 bodies from the crash site to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Lal also said preliminary investigations have found that the cause of the crash could be "adverse weather conditions."

The private plane, operated by Nepal's Tara Air, went missing soon after taking off on Sunday from the tourist city of Pokhara.

There were 19 passengers and three crew members on board the 9N-AET twin Otter aircraft, which was traveling to the Jomsom area in central Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said Sunday that four Indian nationals were among those on board the plane.