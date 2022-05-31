News
Çavuşoğlu: There is still a possibility of bringing Putin and Zelensky together in Turkey
Published May 31,2022
Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed in his comments that there is still a possibility of bringing parties together again, even at the leaders level as part of Turkey's negotiation efforts.
Turkish top diplomat said he will discuss the potential agriculture exports corridor from Ukraine with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov after he comes to Turkey with a military delegation next week, on June 8.
In a televised interview, Çavuşoğlu said Lavrov would arrive in Turkey on June 8 "for talks on the issue of opening a security corridor that also includes (shipping) of wheat in the Black Sea."
In a phone call with Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey.
Çavuşoğlu said work was still underway with the United Nations to reach an agreement on creating the corridor from the Black Sea, but that issues between Moscow and Kyiv remained.
The top diplomat said the U.N. had proposed forming a joint observation mechanism to monitor the shipping route, and that Turkey was open to the idea.
He said Russia wanted some Western sanctions targeting its insurance sector lifted, as it would impact the ships that will participate in the potential shipping network, while Ukraine did not want Russian warships to approach its docks in Odesa.