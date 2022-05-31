News World Çavuşoğlu: There is still a possibility of bringing Putin and Zelensky together in Turkey

Çavuşoğlu: There is still a possibility of bringing Putin and Zelensky together in Turkey

In a televised interview on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu underlined in his remarks that there is still a possibility of bringing warring sides of the months-long Russia-Ukraine conflict together again in Turkey as a part of the peace efforts.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published May 31,2022 Subscribe