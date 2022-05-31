AUSTRALIAN PMS LABOR PARTY SECURES NARROW PARLIAMENTARY MAJORITY

News
Australian PM's Labor Party secures narrow parliamentary majority
Published May 31,2022
Ten days after the general election in Australia, it is clear that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party can govern with a narrow majority in parliament and will not have to rely on the votes of other parties.
It emerged on Monday that Labor would win 76 of the 151 seats in the lower house, and another seat was added on Tuesday.
The final result for the House of Representatives is now: 77 seats for centre-left Labor, 58 for the conservative coalition of the Liberals and the National Party of Australia, and 16 for independents and other parties.
Australia's complicated electoral system means it often takes a long time before it is clear who has won the seat in a constituency.
Labor is leading a government for the first time in almost 10 years after delivering a stinging defeat to the conservative coalition under previous prime minister Scott Morrison. The Greens also made big gains in the election.
Albanese was sworn in as the new prime minister last week.