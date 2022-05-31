Ankara summons French, German envoys over recent pro-PKK rallies

After supporters of the PKK terror group recently held demonstrations in France and Germany, the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the envoys of both countries to lodge a protest, the top Turkish diplomat said on Tuesday.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Editor's Desk at the agency's headquarters in the capital Ankara, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will "eliminate all terrorist threats at home and abroad-in Syria and wherever it is."

About the militarization of eastern Aegean islands by Greece, Çavuşoğlu said Athens violated the status of the islands and called on Athens to demilitarize them "otherwise, a debate on sovereignty will begin."

To a question about a potential F-16 sale to Turkey by the US, Çavuşoğlu said the US Congress is inclined toward providing Turkey with jets.

He also spoke about relations with Israel and said there should be fair sharing between Israel and Palestine on a possible Exclusive Economic Zone of Gaza.