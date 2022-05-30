Zelensky visits Kharkiv front for first time as Russia shells area

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first official visit to the front in Kharkiv on Sunday, with Russian forces shelling the embattled eastern region shortly after his arrival was made public, officials said.



Zelensky inspected the region's destroyed infrastructure and burnt-out military vehicles left behind by the Russian army, while also paying tribute to Ukraine's front-line soldiers, footage posted on his official Telegram channel showed.



After the visit, he described the destruction in Kharkiv, the country's second largest city, as a symbol of Russia's war and its own losses in the conflict.



"Black, burnt-out, half-ruined apartment buildings face east and north with their windows - from where Russian artillery was firing," he said in a video message on Sunday.



Russia can look into these houses like into a mirror, he said. "See how much it lost during these 95 days of full-scale war against Ukraine," Zelensky said.



Russia has lost not only the battle for Kharkiv, but also for the capital Kiev and the north of Ukraine, the president said.



This was Zelensky's first known visit to the front-line area in the east of the country, which has faced increasing attacks from Russian forces, while experts fear certain cities could soon become encircled.



Shortly after the visit became public, Kharkiv came under shelling from Russian troops, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Part of the city was hit, Terekhov said, according to Ukrainian media.



More than 2,000 houses have been destroyed in Kharkiv and the surrounding area, where Russia controls 31% of the territory, the region's governor, Oleh Synyehubov, told Zelensky. Synyehubov said a counter-offensive in April and May helped recover 5% of the terrain.



Zelensky also accused Russia of extensive destruction of the major city of Severodonetsk in the Donbass region.



"90% of houses are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed." Constant attacks are being launched on the city, he added.



Severodonetsk has been the target of Russian attacks for months. The town is considered the last part of the Luhansk region still under the Ukrainian military's control.



The Ukrainian General Staff said Sunday evening the Russian army was trying to "gain a foothold on the north-eastern outskirts" of the city and was carrying out attacks in the direction of its centre.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meanwhile said taking the Donbass region, which contains the district of Donetsk and parts of the Luhansk district, was an "unconditional priority" for Moscow.



Lavrov said it was a matter of pushing the Ukrainian army and battalions out of Donetsk and Luhansk, which Moscow recognizes as independent states. Lavrov referred to a "liberation" of the Donbass from the "Kiev regime," according to an official transcript of an interview with French broadcaster TF1.



In the remaining parts of Ukraine where Russia is conducting what it calls a "military operation," the residents themselves must decide on their own future, Lavrov said.



Such language could refer to holding controlled referendums to declare areas of Ukraine independent republics. Ukraine's government expects such a move could be in the works for the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, where a new pro-Russian administration is in charge.



Earlier, Russia's ambassador to Britain, Andrei Kelin, said Moscow would not escalate its use of weaponry to tactical nuclear weapons, and pointed to Russian military rules saying this would only happen when Russia's existence is threatened.



"It has nothing to do with the current operation," Kelin said in a BBC interview, using the Russian phrasing for its invasion of Ukraine.



This and other scenarios had been publicly discussed on Russian state television several weeks ago.



