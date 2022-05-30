Ukraine warns of Russia food supply blackmail

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked France not to succumb to Russian "blackmail" over food supplies at a meeting with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Zelenskyy's office says in its summary of the Monday talks that Russia is using food security issues in an attempt to have international sanctions eased. Ukraine has accused Russia of looting grain and farm equipment from regions its troops hold in Ukraine and of obstructing Ukraine's exports of grain.

Zelenskyy's office says he and Colonna discussed sanctions, weapons supplies and Ukrainian aspirations to join the European Union.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says it's important Colonna also visited Bucha, the sight of Russian atrocities.

Moscow has pressed the West to lift sanctions against it over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis worsened by Kyiv's inability to ship grain while under attack. Britain has accused Russia of "trying to hold the world to ransom," insisting there would be no sanctions relief.

Ukraine says it's grateful to France for supporting strong sanctions.