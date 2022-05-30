Turkey tells U.S. it wants 'concrete steps' from Finland, Sweden for NATO bids

A chief adviser to Turkey's president told his U.S. counterpart that Turkey wanted "concrete steps" on the existence of terrorist organisations in Finland and Sweden before it would consider their NATO bids, the Turkish presidency said.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ibrahim Kalın, chief foreign policy adviser to President Tayyip Erdoğan, spoke on Monday to discuss the NATO bids and the war in Ukraine, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Turkey has objected to the two countries joining the Western defence alliance on the grounds that they harbour people linked to the PKK militant group and other terrorist groups, and because Finland and Sweden halted arms exports to Turkey in 2019.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Kalın had told Sullivan in a phone call that nations wanting to join NATO must "internalise the alliance's values and principles on security and counter-terrorism."

"It was emphasised that it is imperative for Sweden and Finland to take concrete steps regarding the terrorist organisations that threaten Turkey's national security," it added.

All 30 NATO members must approve plans to enlarge NATO.

Sweden and Finland have said they condemn terrorism and are open to dialogue.