Turkey-EU political dialogue meeting to be held on Tuesday

A political dialogue meeting between Turkey and the European Union is set to be held on Tuesday in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The Turkish delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Faruk Kaymakçı and Deputy Minister Sedat Önal, while the EU delegation will be headed by Deputy Secretary-General Enrique Mora, and Acting Director-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Maciej Popowski, according to a ministry statement.

In line with Turkey's EU accession perspective, the delegations will exchange views on Turkey-EU relations as well as regional and international issues, the statement added.

Turkey has been an EU candidate country since 1999.

Negotiations for full membership started in October 2005, but have stalled in recent years due to political hurdles erected by some countries, according to Turkey.