SCHOLZ SAYS HE WONT LET PUTIN INTIMIDATE; WEAPONS TO GO TO UKRAINE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is unimpressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings against further Western arms deliveries to Ukraine.



One should not let oneself be frightened, said Germany's leader in an interview with public broadcaster ARD's "Tagesthemen" news programme. "And that is why we will continue with what we have started."



In addition to further arms deliveries to Ukraine, this also included better equipping the Bundeswehr with a planned €100-billion ($108-billion) programme. Germany will "support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary," Scholz stressed.



Putin had warned against the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine in a telephone conversation with Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron at the weekend. According to the Kremlin, this would risk further destabilizing the situation and aggravating the humanitarian crisis, Putin said.



So far, the German government has agreed to supply two types of heavy weapons: 50 Gepard (Cheetah) anti-aircraft armoured vehicles and seven armoured howitzer 2000s. The latter are heavy artillery pieces. However, Ukraine is also demanding battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, multiple rocket launchers or anti-ship missiles.

