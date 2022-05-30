Rescuers locate crash site of Nepal plane

A general view of a Tara Air plane crash site during the rescue operation at Thasang, Nepal May 30, 2022 (REUTERS)

Rescuers have located the crash site of a small passenger plane carrying 22 people that went missing in Nepal, officials said early Monday.

"Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site," said a Nepal Army spokesman.

No details are available yet on the fate of the passengers on board.

The private plane, operated by Nepal's Tara Air, had gone missing soon after taking off Sunday from the tourist city of Pokhara.

There were 19 passengers and three crew members on board the 9N-AET twin Otter aircraft, which was travelling to Jomson.

Search and rescue operations resumed Monday morning after they were halted Sunday evening due to adverse weather and loss of daylight, officials had said.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said Sunday that four Indian nationals were among those on board the plane.