GERMANYS SCHOLZ OPTIMISTIC FOR POTENTIAL DEAL ON OIL SANCTIONS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled optimism about a potential deal on sanctions on Russian oil upon arriving at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels on Monday.



"No one can predict whether it will actually be the case, but everything I hear sounds as if there could be a consensus sooner or later," Scholz said.



Talks have been ongoing in Brussels over a compromise proposal exempting pipeline flows from an embargo on Russian oil. Hungary has been vocal in its opposition to an oil ban.



Asked whether Germany, connected to Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, would profit from a watered-down oil embargo, Scholz said Berlin is already preparing to phase out all Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

