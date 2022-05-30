EVACUATION HALTED AFTER FRENCH JOURNALIST KILLED BY SHELLING IN UKRAINES LUHANSK REGION

Evacuation halted after French journalist killed by shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region

Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armoured transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel had pierced the vehicle's armour, killing the accredited French journalist travelling inside.

Gaidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.

The French foreign ministry said it was checking the report of the journalist's death.