Death toll in Brazilian extreme weather reaches 84

The death toll in Brazil's north-east has risen to 84 after heavy rains caused landslides, the governor of the state of Pernambuco said Sunday.



"We know that aid is very difficult in the first hours. It is now a matter of acting effectively," Paulo Camara said.



"I have spoken with all the mayors to establish a work plan what action needs government support at this time," he said.



A state of emergency was declared in 14 localities around the port city of Recife, Pernambuco's capital.



Camara announced 100 million Brazilian real ($21 million) in aid would be released.



Storms in the region began on Wednesday, and 79 people reportedly died over the weekend alone.



In the greater Recife area, more than 200 millilitres of rain fell in 24 hours, the Pernambuco state government said. Fifty-six people are still missing and nearly 4,000 are displaced from their homes.



"Although it has stopped raining for now, we expect more heavy rains in the coming days. So the most important thing is to keep protective measures in place," said Regional Development Minister Daniel Ferreira.



