Turkish troops ‘neutralize’ 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish jets "neutralized" nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the terrorists were targeted in an air operation as part of Turkey's Operation Claw-Lock.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry also shared footage of the anti-terror operation.

Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock last month to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists who hide in northern Iraq and plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.