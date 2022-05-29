News
Russia opens criminal case against son of British lawmaker Helen Grant for fighting on behalf of Ukraine
"Within the framework of a criminal case on mercenarism, investigators are determining the role of a relative of British parliamentarian Helen Grant," the Russian Investigative Committee announced on Sunday.
Published May 29,2022
Moscow's judiciary has opened a criminal case against Ben Grant, the son of British lawmaker and ex-minister Helen Grant, for fighting against the Russian military in Ukraine.
Ben Grant, who served for several years in the Royal Marines, is hailed as a hero in British media for fighting on the side of Ukraine since March. The British press frequently reports on his combat activities, including recently that he saved the life of an injured comrade under fire and carried him off the battlefield.
According to Russia's top state investigative body, he is now being scrutinized for having "led the attack by a group of Western mercenaries on Russian military equipment in Ukraine."
Mercenarism is a criminal offense in Russia, as in many other countries, and Grant could be punished by up to seven years in prison should he ever stand trial in Russia.
But mercenaries are also fighting on the Russian side in the conflict. The best-known outfit is the Wagner Group, whose backer is the Kremlin businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.
In mid-March, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also reported that 16,000 volunteers from Syria wanted to fight on Russia's side.
Helen Grant is a member of the Conservative Party and served as Minister of State for Sport and Tourism from 2013 to 2015.