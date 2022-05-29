More than 30,000 Russian troops killed since start of Ukraine war

At least 30,150 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Sunday.

Some 150 Russian troops were killed over the past 24 hours, according to a Ukrainian General Staff statement.

It said Ukrainian forces have destroyed 207 planes, 174 helicopters, 1,338 tanks, 3,270 armored vehicles, 631 artilleries, 203 rocket launchers, and 93 air-defense systems since the start of the war.

Russia has also lost 2,240 vehicles, 13 ships and light boats, and 504 unmanned aerial vehicles along with 116 cruise missiles, the statement added.

Russian figures for its soldiers killed have been far lower than Ukrainian figures.

At least 4,031 civilians have been killed and 4,735 injured in Ukraine since Russia's war on its neighbor began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.7 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.