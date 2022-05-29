London: Russian war narratives aimed at confusing public

Russia is fabricating narratives about the war in Ukraine to muddle the public's understanding of the conflict, British intelligence has said.



Moscow has "demonstrated it is prepared to leverage global food security for its own political aim and then present itself as the reasonable actor and blame the West for any failure," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in its daily Ukraine intelligence update on Sunday.



The ministry cited an incident when Russia had called on Ukraine a few days ago to de-mine the port of Odessa, in the Black Sea, in order for ships carrying food to safely pass through. However, Russia itself has been blocking the export of grain from Ukrainian ports.



According to London, the incident was "a core tenet of modern Russian messaging strategy: introducing alternative narratives, however unconvincing, to complicate audiences' understanding."



Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the British Ministry of Defence has regularly been publishing an intelligence update on the situation.



Moscow has accused London of conducting a targeted disinformation campaign.



