ERDOĞAN: TURKEYS MILITARY OPERATION INTO NORTHERN SYRIA COULD HAPPEN SUDDENLY

Turkey 's president told journalists that Ankara remains committed to rooting out YPG militants -- the Syrian branch of the bloody-minded PKK terror group -- from northern Syria.

"Like I always say, we'll come down on them suddenly one night. And we must," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on his plane following his Saturday visit to Azerbaijan .

Without giving a specific timeline, Erdoğan said that Turkey would launch a cross-border operation against the YPG, which has links to the PKK that has maintained an armed campaign against Turkey since 1984. The PKK has killed tens of thousands of people.

"All coalition forces, leading with the U.S., have provided these terror groups a serious amount of weapons, vehicles, tools, ammunition and they continue to do so. The U.S. has given them thousands of trucks," Erdoğan said.

He warned that Turkey wouldn't need anyone's permission to fight terror.

"If the U.S. is not fulfilling its duty in combating terror, what will we do? We will take care of ourselves," he declared.

Ankara has launched four cross-border operations into Syria since 2016.

Turkey has stepped up military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq where they are based. The PKK is considered a terror group by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.

"Just as we are conducting operations in northern Iraq against the PKK and PKK's offspring, the same situation applies even more to Syria and is much more important," Erdoğan said.