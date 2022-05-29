Egypt army says 10 militants killed in Sinai clashes

Egyptian army forces said Sunday it had killed 10 militants in clashes in the Sinai Peninsula.

A military spokesman said army forces raided a terrorist hideout in the northern part of the peninsula and clashed with militants inside.

A cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives were seized during the raid.

At least 16 soldiers were killed in two deadly attacks by Daesh/ISIS-affiliated militants in Sinai this month.

The Egyptian army has for years fought an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, led mainly by a local branch of the Daesh/ISIS terror group.