Czech Republic to deliver more military supplies to Ukraine

The Czech Republic plans to send Ukraine further armaments worth the equivalent of €24 to 28 million ($25.7 to 30 million) in the near future, Defence Minister Jana Černochová has told Czech public broadcaster CT.



"It's crucial that the aid is steady," Černochová said, noting that Prague has sent Kyiv more than €140 million in defence supplies since the start of Russia's invasion.



The minister confirmed heavy weapons were among the military equipment, but Černochová did not give any exact details on the type and extent of the military aid "for security reasons."



However Czech media have reported that, among other things, T-72 tanks, BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, Dana howitzers and possibly also combat helicopters of the Soviet type Mil Mi-24 were among the supplies.



The Czech Republic, which has been a member of the NATO defence alliance since 1999, is less than 400 kilometres from Ukraine.