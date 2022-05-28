UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet urges China to review counter-terrorism policies

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Saturday that she had urged the Chinese government to review its counter-terrorism policies to ensure that they comply with international human rights standards.

However, Bachelet also reiterated that her six-day trip to China, which ends on Saturday and included a visit to the western region of Xinjiang, was not an investigation into the country's human rights policies.

She refrained from directly criticizing China in her comments after her trip that included visits to the cities of Kashgar and Urumqi in the north-western Chinese region of Xinjiang, where human rights activists say hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities have been placed in re-education camps.



Bachelet spoke with senior officials and gained unsupervised access to members of civil society and religious groups during her six-day trip.



It is the first official trip to China by a human rights commissioner in 17 years and Bachelet's trip followed extensive exchanges with Beijing. While she was invited to China in 2019, the government was initially reluctant to permit her unsupervised access to the people she wanted to speak to.



Her trip drew widespread criticism, with Washington expressing deep concern that China might prevent her from making a comprehensive assessment of the human rights situation, free of influence.



Meanwhile the Tibet Initiative Germany (TID) warned in a statement that Bachelet's trip could be misused for Chinese propaganda.



Her trip came after fresh revelations from a data leak showing the extent of persecution and mass internment in Xinjiang.