Aliyev receives Turkish national defense minister in Baku

Azerbaijan's president on Saturday received the Turkish national defense minister in the capital Baku.

Ilham Aliyev welcomed Hulusi Akar at the Presidential Palace ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's arrival in Azerbaijan later Saturday.

Akar was accompanied by several top Turkish commanders, including Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Adnan Özbal, and Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz.

Akar gave best wishes for Azerbaijan's Independence Day and briefed Aliyev about developments and ongoing work on military education cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan and defense industry cooperation.

Aliyev, for his part, said: "It is a great pleasure to be together with you on Independence Day."

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkey's Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bağcı were also present at the meeting.

Erdoğan is due in Azerbaijan on Saturday at Aliyev's invitation for the occasion of nation's Republic Day.

Close ties between Turkey and neighboring Azerbaijan have been summed up in the phrase, "One nation, two states."

Erdoğan also will attend first foreign edition of leading Turkish aviation, space, and technology festival Teknofest. Later, he will meet with Aliyev.











