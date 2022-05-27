Russian troops attempting to gain full control over Luhansk, Donetsk: Ukraine

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive a tank along a street past a destroyed residential building during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the town of Popasna in the Luhansk Region (REUTERS)

Russian troops are attempting to gain full control over Ukraine's Luhansk and Donetsk regions, but their efforts have been unsuccessful so far, the Ukrainian General Staff said Thursday.

"Meanwhile, the enemy is still planning to force a crossing over the Siverskyi Donets (River)," Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told reporters.

He went on to say that Russian forces continue to launch offensive operations in eastern Ukraine and strikes deep into the defense lines of Ukrainian forces.

"Despite the prevailing number of personnel, ammunition and military equipment, the enemy has failed to achieve their goal so far," he added.

At least 3,998 civilians have been killed and 4,693 injured since the war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Over 6.6 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.