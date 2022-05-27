Moscow confirms attacks on Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk

Russia's military has confirmed attacks on the eastern Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk.



Rockets were fired at a Ukrainian brigade in the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut in Donetsk, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.



In the Kharkiv region, military objects were also fired at with rockets.



The Ukrainian side had already reported several deaths from Russian shelling in Kharkiv on Thursday.



Russia has been at war with Ukraine since February 24. Currently, the heaviest fighting is raging in the east of the country. Most of Luhansk province has been taken over by Russian and pro-Russian military forces, and the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, which are still controlled by Ukrainians, are in danger of being encircled.



