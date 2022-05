4 killed, as many missing due to heavy rains in China

At least four people were killed, and as many remain missing after heavy rains hit parts of China on Friday.

Massive rescue and relief operations were launched after the torrential rains hit the Qiubei County in southwest China's Yunnan province.

According to Chinese public broadcaster CGTN, two members of the rescue team are among the four missing persons.

Rains have lashed the region since Thursday and affected over 120,000 people.

An intense search for the missing people is going on.