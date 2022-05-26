Ukrainian police in eastern city bury dead in mass grave

Local police have buried at least 150 people in a mass grave in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, the region's administrator said on Telegram.



Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai promised they would be properly laid to rest after the war, and said the emergency situation is requiring police to take on many roles, including that of undertaker.



Victims of Russian shelling and those who died of natural causes would be laid to rest in the grave, he said.



A video showed how corpses in white sacks, each with a name label, were each placed into the pit.



Haidai said Russian troops had taken control of up to 95% of Luhansk Oblast. The situation was "extremely bad," he said.



The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, each of which had 100,000 residents before the war, are still in Ukrainian hands, but have been subject to shelling for days.



There are only around 40,000 civilians left in the region, hardly any of whom want to leave, Haidai said.



