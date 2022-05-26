TURKEY’S LARGEST TECH EVENT TEKNOFEST KICKS OFF IN AZERBAIJANS CAPITAL

Teknofest Azerbaijan, the 2022 edition of Turkey's major technology and aviation fair, kicked off in Azerbaijan's capital Baku on Thursday.

Teknofest, first held in Turkey in 2018, is officially expanding to neighboring Azerbaijan this year and is scheduled to be held on May 26-29.

Last year saw Azerbaijan take part in Turkey's Teknofest for the first time with 11 local companies and startups.

Selçuk Bayraktar, head of the board of the Turkish Technology Team event organizer, visiting the event area prior to the start of the festival told reporters that the enthusiasm of Teknofest can be felt everywhere in Azerbaijan, adding that he expects all Azerbaijani "brothers and sisters" in the event.

Bayraktar said they decided to organize Teknofest in Azerbaijan to strengthen the cooperation between Ankara and Baku and develop critical technologies.

The four-day Teknofest Azerbaijan will feature 10 technology competitions in different fields such as rockets, agriculture, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

At the Baku event, companies and entrepreneurs are set to showcase their products and technical solutions.

On the entertainment side, the festival includes aerobatic flight shows from the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Türk, a vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, and robots.

'CHAMPIONS OF TECHNOLOGY'



Bayraktar underlined that the "champions of technology" will be given their awards on Saturday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

"Our nation's pride, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Aziz Sancar, attended Teknofest in Turkey, gave our students their awards, and also gave them good advice. He didn't grind us down again. He will come to Azerbaijan and will give awards to our students," he said.

Bayraktar also stressed that Teknofest is a paradigm transforming event.

"We organized Teknofest in Turkey with a motto 'let a child come, touch an airplane, maybe that child will work in our country's space program in the future.' In Azerbaijan we say 'let a child come, touch an airplane, maybe it will take our countries to space'," he said.

"We should attach importance to technology development so that our country can be independent and prosperous in these areas," he noted.

He stressed that Teknofest is an event to "instill self-confidence" in people to develop high technology.

Some 5,000 competitors in a total of 1,000 teams applied to the competitions organized as part of the event, while over 250 of the 1,000 teams that applied made it to the finals.

A total of 32 countries, including Germany, the U.S., Ireland, Pakistan, Egypt, Argentina, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and other European countries, attended the Take Off Baku, an initiative summit held in Baku Crystal Hall as part of Teknofest Azerbaijan.

















