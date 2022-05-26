News World Heatwave of 37 degrees expected in Greece

Heatwave of 37 degrees expected in Greece

May 26,2022

Unusually high temperatures for May are expected in Greece in the coming days.



As the Meteorological Office announced on Thursday, the thermometers should show values around 37 degrees Celsius, especially in western and central Greece. Around 35 degrees is also expected on the Aegean islands.



The mini heatwave is expected to last through the weekend. From Sunday onwards, northerly winds will set in and temperatures are expected to drop to around 30 degrees, which is normal for the time of year, meteorologists said on state television.



Doctors advised people on the radio to wear loose and light cotton clothing, drink plenty of water and no alcohol or sugary drinks. This applies especially to tourists from northern Europe, whose bodies need a few days to adjust to the temperatures.





























