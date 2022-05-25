News World Zelensky: Ukraine will fight until it has all its territory back

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not want to give up any Ukrainian territory in return for peace.



"Ukraine will fight until it has all its territory back," Zelensky said in Ukrainian at a Victor Pinchuk Foundation event in Davos on Wednesday. He was digitally connected to the discussion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.



Zelensky also said he was ready for talks if Russia withdrew to the areas it was in before the war began in February. But he said he would only talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.



"I can only talk to the president directly, no intermediaries, no mediators," Zelensky said. At the moment, Russia is not negotiating seriously, he said.



























