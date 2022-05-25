Swedish PM: Talks with Turkey will clarify misunderstandings

Swedish diplomats will discuss Turkey 's demands during meetings in Ankara on Wednesday aimed at resolving Turkish reservations over Sweden and Finland 's applications for NATO membership, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

"We will naturally go through and discuss the list and sort out a number of things that have been unclear in reporting in the media and statements from other places," Andersson said.

"Clearly, it's about where we send our financial aid, for example, and that we sell weapons. We don't send money to terrorist organizations, obviously - or weapons either."







