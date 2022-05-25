RUSSIA CLAIMS SHOOTING DOWN UKRAINES MI-8 HELICOPTER, DRONES

Russian air defense systems shot down Ukraine's MI-8 military helicopter and 11 drones last night, Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said Wednesday.

Also, the railway carrying Ukrainian troops to Donbas, a key region in the east, was also destroyed, said Igor Konashenkov at a press briefing in Moscow.

Over the past day, key targets across Ukraine were hit with high-precision weapons, he said, dealing a blow to Ukrainian troops.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 178 aircraft, 126 helicopters, 1,006 unmanned aerial vehicles, 322 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,258 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 430 multiple rocket launchers, 1,671 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 3,155 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed," Konashenkov said referring to the war.

At least 3,942 civilians have been killed and 4,591 injured since the war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

Nearly 6.6 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.