Portugal, Spain, Britain confirms new monkeypox cases

Portugal's DGS health authority confirmed 10 new cases of monkeypox in the country on Wednesday, bringing its total to 49, while in neighboring Spain the infection tally rose to 52 with four additional cases.

The two Iberian countries have been among the main hotspots of the recent outbreak of the usually mild viral disease outside its endemic areas in parts of west and central Africa.

DGS said all confirmed cases had been found in men, most under age 40. No one has been hospitalised.

Of Spain's total, 48 cases have been reported in the region of Madrid, most of them traced to an adult sauna that was shuttered last week, with four cases in the Canary Islands.

A few cases in both regions were linked to a 10-day gay festival in Gran Canaria, where 80,000 people gathered at the beginning of May, regional authorities in Madrid and Gran Canaria said.

Madrid has also identified several private residences where transmission of the monkeypox virus occurred, and some of them had been visited by people from Britain, said a spokesperson for the regional administration. British authorities were the first to report monkeypox cases in the recent outbreak on May 7.

Most of the infections detected globally so far in the outbreak have not been severe. Many have been reported in men who have sex with men. Symptoms include fever and a distinctive bumpy rash.

ENGLAND

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been identified in England, health officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the new cases bring the UK total since May 7 to 78.



Among these cases, 77 were identified in England and one case has been reported in Scotland.



As of May 24, no cases had been identified in Wales or Northern Ireland.



People with unusual rashes or lesions have been urged to contact NHS 111.



But health officials stressed people should phone ahead before attending in person. Despite the rise in cases, the UKHSA said that the risk to the UK population "remains low".



The health body said that a "notable proportion of the cases" identified have been among people who are gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.



These people in particular have been urged to be aware of symptoms.



Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the UKHSA, said: "We are continuing to promptly detect new monkeypox cases through our extensive surveillance network and NHS services."



UKHSA teams have been tracing high-risk contacts of those with a confirmed case and are advising contacts to isolate for 21 days.



It is also offering a smallpox vaccine to close contacts to reduce their risk of symptoms and severe illness.