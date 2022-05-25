Moscow says Mariupol port reopened after demining

Russia said Wednesday that the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has reopened after Moscow's troops took control of the city on the Azov Sea.

Defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a press briefing that the port has "started functioning normally" after demining.

The strategic port city in southeast Ukraine fell to Moscow recently after a devastating siege.

Mariupol's new Moscow-appointed city chief, Konstantin Ivashchenko, said on Russian television that a ship carrying around 3,000 tonnes of metal products will soon depart from the port to the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

Ivashchenko said that "demining is taking place in the city, particularly in the commercial sea port and its waters".

The port has taken on 4,000 workers, Ivashchenko said.

"Practically all the rubble has been removed, the rubbish has been removed, and what's most important, the port is preparing to ship the first cargo in liberated Mariupol. The shipment will leave in the next few days," Ivashchenko said.

He added that the port could also be used to receive construction materials to rebuild the city.

The Russian army said Tuesday that it had demined an area measuring 1.5 million square metres in the port, with sappers working in the docks and on ships moored there.

The United Nations has urged Russian authorities to release grain stuck in Ukrainian ports to avert global food shortages.

Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said earlier Wednesday Moscow was acting in "cooperation with the UN" and is prepared to escort vessels to safety if Ukrainian forces clear mines from around their ports.