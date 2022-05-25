FM Çavuşoğlu: Normalisation of Turkey-Israel ties to help resolve Palestinian conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday that the normalisation of ties between Turkey and Israel will have a "positive impact" for a "peaceful" resolution to the Palestinian conflict .

In a news conference after talks with his Israeli counterpart, Çavuşoğlu said the two countries agreed to "re-energise" relations in many areas, including resuming talks on civil aviation.

ISRAEL, TURKEY LOOKING TO EXPAND ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Israel and Turkey are opening a new chapter in their relations after "ups and downs" and were working to expand economic partnerships.

"The goal is to form and expand economic and civil cooperation between our countries to create business to business and people to people and to leverage our two countries, comparative advantages regionally and globally, even during the pandemic, and even in times of political tension," Lapid said in a statement in Jerusalem alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu .

He added that the two countries would begin working on a new civil aviation agreement.







