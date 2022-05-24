Ukrainian official says main goal in Mariupol achieved

Despite the fall of the port city of Mariupol, an adviser to the Ukrainian defence minister considers the main military objective there to have been achieved.



"The main objective was achieved in Mariupol. It was to hold back the Russian factions, ... more than 20,000 Russian soldiers. And that was made possible thanks to the heroic deeds of the defenders of Mariupol and the defenders who were later in Azovstal," Yuriy Sak said on German broadcaster ARD's "Morgenmagazin" programme on Tuesday.



This had prevented the Russian troops from conquering other areas in eastern Ukraine, he added.



The Azovstal soldiers would have given the Ukrainians time to regroup and receive more military assistance from their international partners. "From this perspective, the goal was achieved," Sak said.



The last Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol had surrendered last week.



Ukraine would consider the war won if Russian troops withdrew to the borders that were valid before February 24, Sak said.



"This war of aggression against Ukraine, of course, started in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula," the adviser continued. A return of Crimea must therefore also be part of negotiations, he said.



The main goal, however, is first to liberate the territory, he said. "The rest of the goals can then be negotiated diplomatically."



Meanwhile, Russia's troops in the eastern Donbass region continued to strive for the complete conquest of Luhansk province, according to Ukrainian sources.



"The enemy does not stop attacking," the Ukrainian general staff announced on Tuesday morning. In particular, it said, attempts were being made to encircle the strategically important cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for faster deliveries of military aid from the West in view of the heavy attacks in the east of his country.



"It is too early to conclude that Ukraine already has all the weapons it needs," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "The Russian offensive in the Donbass is a merciless battle, the biggest on European soil since World War II."



Kuleba wrote that he had also spoken on the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the delivery of heavy weapons.



At the same time, Russia's armed forces had suffered particularly high casualties near Sievierodonetsk, the statement continued. This information could not be verified at first.



Despite setbacks, Moscow continues to believe it will claim victory after three months of war.



"Despite the extensive Western aid to the Kiev regime and the sanctions pressure on Russia, we will continue the special military operation until all tasks are fulfilled," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, according to the Interfax agency.



In Russia, the war against Ukraine is officially referred to only as a "special military operation." Those who spread alleged "false news" about Russia's army face heavy penalties.



Shoigu repeated that Russia felt compelled to launch the attack "to protect our people from genocide and also to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine"



Fierce fighting also continued around the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk, which together with Luhansk makes up the Donbass region.



According to Ukrainian sources, 600 hospitals have already been destroyed or damaged by Russian attacks. About 100 clinics could not be rebuilt, Andrii Bazylevych, a member of the board of the Ukrainian Medical Association, said at the German Medical Congress in Bremen.



According to British intelligence, Russia has made some local progress in its offensive in eastern Ukraine.



However, it said this was only part of Russia's mission to bring under its control the entire Donbass region, which is made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces dominated by the Russian separatists.



If the front line in the Donbass shifts further west, this will presumably cause further logistical difficulties for the Russians, according to British intelligence.



For months now, the British government has been publishing intelligence information on the course of the war in an unusually open manner. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.



Also on Tuesday, Russian authorities extended flight bans in southern Russia, with 11 airports due to remain closed until May 31, the Rosaviatsiya aviation authority said.