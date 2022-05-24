At least 15 dead, dozens injured in Texas school shooting

Fourteen students and one teacher were killed in a shooting in an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has said in a press conference.

Abbott said the suspect, who the governor identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was himself killed, apparently by police officers responding to the scene.

Official details on the circumstances of the midday shooting remained sketchy in the immediate aftermath of the violence, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

"He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher. Mr. Ramos, the shooter, he himself is deceased and it's believed that responding officers killed him," Abbott told a news briefing.