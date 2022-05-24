SWEDEN, FINLAND TO ATTEND THE JUNE NATO SUMMIT IN MADRID, SPAINS PM SAYS

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers a speech during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on May 24, 2022 (AFP)

Sweden and Finland will attend the NATO summit in Madrid next month, Spain's primer minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

"We are going to welcome two new countries into NATO and of course, I think this is also very important for the European Union's stability and for NATO's future."

Finland and Sweden said they have been spurred into joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, reversing generations of military non-alignment to bring about the biggest shakeup in European security in decades.

But Turkey, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

The NATO summit will be held in Madrid on June 28-30.

PUTIN SHOULD BE ISOLATED FROM INT'L COMMUNITY



The Spanish premier said it is "important" to isolate the Russian president from the international community due to the war he launched on Ukraine and its global effects.

"It's important to isolate (Russian President Vladimir) Putin from the international community, and this is something that we are doing. ... I think it is very important to keep in mind that this is a global challenge," he said.

Sanchez also underlined the need for EU's "open strategic autonomy" to create new ties on trade with other regions, such as Latin America.









