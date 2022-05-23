Separatists say Mariupol fighters to face 'international tribunal'

Thousands of Ukrainian fighters recently taken into custody by Russian forces in Mariupol are to face trial in the region, according to the leader of the pro-Russian separatist government there.



An "international tribunal" is to be organized for the fighters, who persevered for weeks in the city's Azovstal steelworks despite being surrounded by Russian forces, Denis Pushilin, the leader of the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic, told Interfax.



Citing another source, Interfax reported that the trial would even start in Mariupol, though later court appearances might take place in other parts of the region.