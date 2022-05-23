KREMLIN SLAMS TERROR ATTACK ON UKRAINES PRO-MOSCOW OFFICIAL

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukrainian nationalists of carrying out a "terror attack" against an official installed by Moscow in southern Ukraine.

Andrey Shevchik was appointed as mayor of Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region after Russian troops took control of the town, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, during Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

On Sunday, Shevchik and his two guards were wounded in the explosion as they were entering a building.

Ukrainian "nationalist elements are using such methods", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

"Of course, this forces our military to be on the alert, to take preventative measures to make sure such terror attacks will not happen again," he said.

A local police official, Alexei Selivanov, told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that Shevchik had "suffered burns and injuries, but his life and those of his bodyguards are not in danger".

Selivanov said the pro-Moscow official had been targeted by an explosive device planted in an electrical switchboard cupboard, containing the equivalent of 700 grammes (1.5 pounds) of TNT.

A city of nearly 50,000 inhabitants, Energodar was built in the 1970s around the nuclear power plant, located on the Dnipro river. The power plant, which has six reactors, is named after the nearby city of Zaporizhzhia.