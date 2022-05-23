Kremlin says sanctions against Russia cause threat of global food crisis

Russia cannot be blamed for a possible global food crisis and the fundamental reason is the sanctions against the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Agreeing with the UN assessments about the possibility of a global food crisis, Peskov said the ban on deliveries of fertilizers and other restrictions imposed on Russia in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war is among the reasons that provoke it.

Responding to accusations about blockades on the export of Ukraine's grain via sea routes, Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian ports were mined by its military to prevent the entrance of the Russian warship.

However, the navigation is dangerous now for all vessels, he stressed.

Peskov then noted that there are also ground routes that allow exporting of grain from Ukraine to Europe and that Russia in no way prevents the use of those routes.

"As for the sea transportation method, we say, again, that we are not the source of this problem. And on alternative routes from our side, again, we are not the sources of problems that lead to the threat of world hunger, but those who imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation and the sanctions themselves that are in effect.

"The Russian side does not prevent Ukraine from exporting grain by rail at all. When echelons with weapons are coming from Poland, no one prevents them from taking grain back on the same echelons," he stressed.

Asked about the suggestion by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who said Europe needs its own army, Peskov said although Borrell occupies a diplomatic post he is clearly a supporter of power methods.

"Despite the position he (Borrell) holds, he, including publicly, constantly demonstrates a penchant for power methods," he said.

In general, Borrell's idea about creating a "euro-army" does not contribute to strengthening security on the continent, Peskov said.

On Sunday, the top EU diplomat said the EU needs European armed forces to ensure its security.

The new security environment demonstrates that the EU should take more responsibility for its own security, according to Borrell.