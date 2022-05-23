France’s newly appointed top diplomat speaks by phone with German, U.S. counterparts

Newly appointed France's European and Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna attends a handover ceremony at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in Paris, on May 21, 2022 (AFP)

France's newly appointed Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna held phone calls late Sunday with her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The conversation between Colonna and Baerbock shows the importance and central position of Franco-German relations in the service of Europe, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During their talks, the two sides expressed the desire to develop closer relations based on trust, said the statement.

Upon Baerbock's invitation, Colonna will travel to Berlin in the coming days. During the visit, they will discuss the special meeting of the European Council to be held on May 30-31 which will focus on defense, energy and Ukraine and the Western Balkans Conference to be held at the end of June, it added.

TALKS BETWEEN COLONNA-BLINKEN



During their phone conversation, Colonna and Blinken said they want to continue the implementation of the 2021 Rome Declaration and are willing to strengthen the close partnership between France and the U.S., according to the statement.

The two sides stressed their determination to continue their close and trust-based coordination regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and discussed the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, especially in terms of defense equipment.

Colonna and Blinken also underlined that they wish to strengthen international coordination on the recent food crisis that has arisen as a result of Russia's war on Ukraine.

During the call, the situation in the Western Balkans and the applications of Finland and Sweden to join NATO were also discussed.

The two also discussed the importance of returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement on Iran's nuclear activities, the statement added.

French President Emmanuel Macron named his new Cabinet and government officials on Friday.

Colonna has been appointed as the new foreign minister.









