WHO: Urgent need for package of measures to halt spread of monkeypox outbreak
Published May 22,2022
The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for a series of measures against the further spread of monkeypox.
"The identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox without any travel history to an endemic area in multiple countries is atypical, hence, there is an urgent need to raise awareness about monkeypox and undertake comprehensive case finding and isolation (provided with supportive care), contact tracing and supportive care to limit further onward transmission," the UN organization said in Geneva on Saturday night. According to the WHO, the cases that have been reported so far in Europe, North America and Australia have mainly affected men who have sex with men and have visited medical facilities.
However, due to the still limited observation situation, it is very likely that cases will emerge in other population groups and countries.
As of Saturday, the WHO estimated about 90 confirmed infections and 30 suspected cases.
The monkeypox virus usually causes mild symptoms such as rash, fever and pustules, but can also be severe.
From the WHO's point of view, travel restrictions or cancellations of events in affected countries are not necessary at present.
Although the organization pointed out that infections can occur at mass events, it also emphasized that precautionary measures against Covid-19 are also effective against monkeypox.