WHO: Urgent need for package of measures to halt spread of monkeypox outbreak

"The identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox without any travel history to an endemic area in multiple countries is atypical, hence, there is an urgent need to raise awareness about monkeypox and undertake comprehensive case finding and isolation," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement.

