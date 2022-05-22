News World Putin accused of aiming to trigger famine in Middle East and Africa to destabilize Europe through massive refugee influx

Putin accused of aiming to trigger famine in Middle East and Africa to destabilize Europe through massive refugee influx

"Putin's idea is that after the collapse of grain supplies, starving people will flee from these regions and try to get to Europe, like the millions of Syrians who fled the horrors of war. With new refugee flows, he wants to destabilize Europe and build up political pressure so that Western states give up their tough stance against Russia," Rüdiger von Fritsch -- the former German ambassador to Russia -- told Sunday's edition of the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

DPA WORLD Published May 22,2022