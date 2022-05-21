News World Ukraine fears further Russian advance after Mariupol fall

DPA WORLD Published May 21,2022

A Russian soldier guards an area as international journalists tour a destroyed part of the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant in Mariupol (AP)

Ukraine's eastern Donbass province was experiencing heavy fighting on Saturday, a regional governor reported, raising fears of further Russian advances following the complete capture of Mariupol and the Azovstal steelworks.



The eastern Ukrainian town of Sievierodonetsk has been under fire for days, with several dead and injured, according to the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hajday.



"The Russians are wiping out Sievierodonetsk like Mariupol," Hajday said on the Telegram news channel.



The governor lamented aerial bombardments in the region, saying that Russia wanted to reduce the area to rubble.



However, he dismissed claims by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu that Moscow was on the verge of completely taking the Luhansk region, saying that was "nonsense."



The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Friday evening that the last Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol had surrendered. In total, more than 2,000 fighters laid down their weapons, according to Moscow.



As Russian troops gradually took control of Mariupol in recent weeks, the last Ukrainian defenders had taken cover at the Azovstal site, which features an underground network of bunkers and tunnels.



The strategically important port city is now completely under Russian control, Moscow said.



According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops had begun clearing mines from the area around the port to make it functional again.



The General Staff believes that it remains the goal of the Russian armed forces to gain complete control over the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk and secure a land corridor to the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.



From Russia's point of view, that is why the capture of Mariupol was an important advance.

















