Germany faces growing criticism after banning peaceful protests

Germany is facing mounting criticism after authorities banned various peaceful protests in recent weeks, triggering a debate about rights and liberties in the country.

Omar Shakir, a Human Rights Watch expert, said German authorities banned almost all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Berlin in the last two weeks, and police forcefully detained several people who wanted to commemorate Nakba Day.

"A preemptive ban on commemorating an event is an extreme restriction that effectively works as a collective punishment on those who wish to peacefully assemble, based on speculation over potential unlawful acts of a minority," Shakir said in a statement.

He criticized German authorities for "undue interference with rights to free expression and assembly."

"The fact that people express outrage and emotions at demonstrations should not form any part of the basis of any ban," he said.

Palestine Speaks, a platform bringing together rights activists in Germany, slammed authorities for violating the constitution and undermining basic rights and liberties by banning all planned protests and commemoration events.

"We are taking legal steps against this very obvious violation of our fundamental rights, namely: freedom of expression and freedom of assembly guaranteed by the constitution and European human rights law by which Germany is bound," the group said on Twitter.

Besides Nakba Day protests, German authorities also banned planned vigils in Berlin for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed while covering an Israeli military raid near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

German courts upheld the decisions, arguing that there were anti-Semitic incidents in such demonstrations in previous years, and claiming that some protesters threw bottles and stones at police.

Palestinian civic leaders in Berlin have repeatedly made clear they do not condone anti-Semitic slurs at demonstrations, saying their only objective is to highlight Israel's ongoing repressive actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Germany, a staunch ally of Israel, has largely remained silent over the oppression and discrimination Palestinians face from Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.